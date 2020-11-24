Ughelli Monarch, Oharisi III Appreciates God For Saving His Life, Launches Royal Church

Share This























Godwin Ogheneode reports from Ughelli

LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Sunday was a beehive of social activities as people from all walks of life and Christian religious bodies gathered at the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom to celebrate with the monarch.

His Royal Majesty, Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi III had on Sunday embarked on a special thankgiving to appreciate God for keeping him alive after a period of critical illness this year.

Recalled that in between the time of the king’s health travail, rumours rented the air that the king was dead and buried secretly.

“I want to specially give thanks to God today for my life and for his love for my kingdom. As a matter of fact, I cannot be grateful enough because of his steadfast kindness for me. I saw death face to face but God proved himself according to his words in the book of Psalm.

“I walked through the valley of shadow of death, I shall fear no evil. That was what played out in my life. So I am here today to return all the glory to God, the first class Urhobo traditional ruler submitted

Confirming the level of apprehension that trailed the health situation of the king, the Chief Medical Officer who led the team of experts on the medical sojourn of the king, Dr Akpoveta had disclosed that it took him real faith and extra courage to handle the monarch’s situation, noting that he was fulfilled over the medical feat which saw the king through.

Meanwhile, in furtherance of his expression of gratitude to God for sparing his life, the monarch at the occasion led the contribution of the building of the royal church with a sum of one million naira.