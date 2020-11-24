Urhobo Leader, Chief Barovbe And Friends Storm Orhoakpor For His In-Law, Late Chief Owumi Okereka’s Burial (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Related

LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo leader, Chief Johnson Barovbe and his friends stormed Orhoakpor community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State recently for the burial ceremony of his in-law, Chief Owumi Okereka who died at the ripe age of ninety one years.Barovbe’s friends who attended the occasion with him include Chief Bernard Edewor, Dr. (Mrs.) Tuwere Otuama, wife of former Deputy Governor Delta state, Hon. Innocent Anidi, Minority Leader Delta state House of Assembly, Prof. Akpofure Rim- Ruke Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta State, Dr, Israel Imide, Provost, College of Education Mosogar, Barrister and Mrs Adugbo,Prof Timi Akporhono of Delta State University Abraka, Chief Francis Ifie,Vice-President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Chief Ejiro Ughwujabo, President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), United Kingdom and Chief Samson Okuesa.Others are Chief Edoreh Agbah President Urhobo Social Club Lagos,Chief Jacob Diedjomahor, Chief Executive Officer of Janesville57 Resort Ovworokporkpor in Ughelli South local government area, Chief Bright Apinoko, Chief Emmanuel Okorodudu, Chief Ufuoma Akpokimarha and Mr. Mudiaga Barovbe among others.In a magnanimous appreciation chief Barovbe’s entourage was welcomed by Chief Duke Okereka representing Okereka family and Chief Johnbull Ejovi for Orhoakpor Community.