Ex-Nigeria Minister, Kenneth Gbagi Still On Police Wanted List–Delta CP

LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa has said that Delta politician and former Minister of Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi is still on police wanted list.

He explained that Gbagi could run for as long as he wished but would definitely be arrested.

The CP made the statement yesterday, 23rd November, 2020, when members of the Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Asaba.

Mr. Inuwa said Gbagi had cunningly rushed to Abuja to obtain an interim injunction to restrain him from arresting him (Gbagi) after trying to blackmail him (CP), maintaining that he would still have him arrested to face the many offences brought against him by several complainants.

The Delta Police Boss disclosed that Gbagi was on the run for an alleged criminal offence of stripping his female workers naked, including married women.

He said the embattled politician was equally alleged to have criminally obtained money from the staff after dehumanizing them in the presence of other staff and minors around.

The Police Chief affirmed that when the matter was reported, he ordered an investigation into the matter and then gave him the opportunity to personally report himself.

He said that Gbagi pleaded to be allowed to bury his elder sister that died that weekend and then to report on Monday, onl for him to sneak to Abuja to obtain an order restraining the police from arresting him.

“I did him a favour, believing he was an elder but it turned out to be lies. After his sister’s burial on Sunday, he took excuse to finish up some work at the court and report before 3pm on Monday. He kept on lying that he was close to my office that day until later in the night when it dawned on me I had been lied to.

“Gbagi does not fear God, he took advantage of my gentle disposition to the case, because I believed a man of his stature could be honest a little to respect the favour of a Police Commissioner. He even started blackmailing me in the process, that some human rights group and the State Attorney General had bribed me.

“Gbagi is not above the law, not even with me. He must have obtained an interim injunction to evade arrest but there are several cases against him warranting his arrest. I will not talk to him again, but I will definitely arrest him if I see him.

“Let me tell you dear friends, until we start demystifying these so called big men who think they are above the law, they will not understand how a bitter pill tastes. He could have been playing people all along, but not with me. Let him keep running, all I know is that he is still being wanted by the Command”, the CP stressed.