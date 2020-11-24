Council Chairman Imposes Curfew In Delta Community Over Communal Crisis

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman of Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State Victor Ebonka has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ute kingdom.

Ebonka, at a news conference on Monday in Owa-Oyibu, said the curfew was with the state’s approval.

According to him, the curfew will affect Ute-Ukpu kingdom following the unruly behaviour of the youths. He accused them of maliciously damaging properties and threatening the monarch, chiefs and traditional institution.

Ebonka said the strange deaths attributable to yellow fever is being misconstrued as spiritual attacks by the youths due to their fetish beliefs.

The curfew, which took effect on Monday, is until further notice.

The chairman urged the people to comply with the directive as law enforcement agents will arrest defaulters.

Recall that irate youths set the local market ablaze, but were stopped from attacking the palace by security agencies.

Efforts by the government to begin yellow fever vaccination have been largely unsuccessful as many residents shunned the exercise.

The Nation gathered that some residents are convinced that the cause of the strange deaths was the desecration of communal deities Agba-Egbo and Akpu.