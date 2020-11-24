Suspected Assassins Shot Dead Warri Car Dealer While Locking Gate Of His Compound

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A car dealer in his mid-forties, Mr. Nelson Ugboh, was shot dead about 10.00pm on Sunday November 22, by suspected assassins, at the gate of his compound by back of Regent International School, close to Christ Embassy in Jeddo, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Nelson Ugboh, who owns a car mart opposite St, Anthony Catholic Church, Airport Road, Warri, was allegedly ambushed by the gunmen when he tried to lock the gate of his compound, after driving in at about 10.00pm.

The suspected assassins, who were speculated to have laid siege in a nearby drinking spot (beer parlour), reportedly ambushed Ugboh inside his compound by the gate and shot him on his head, killing him on the spot, after which they drove away uninterrupted.

One of the gunmen was said to have entered Ugboh’s house, tore some vital business documents and made away with others, for reasons unknown as at the time of this report.

The deceased, is survived by two wives and five children.

The death of Ugboh, is the height of criminal activities that had enveloped Jeddo in past two weeks, with reports of increasing wave of burglary and robbery in the hitherto peaceful Okpe Community.

This Newspaper understands that the crime rate in Jeddo, has made the community leadership to order shop owners to close their shops latest 11.00pm daily.

Fresh Angle