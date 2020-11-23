Agbassa Youths Declare Man Hunt For Criminals In Warri

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Hard times await criminals in Otovwodo (Agbassa) area of Warri as the youths of the community have embarked on a hunt for criminals mostly those operating at night in the area.

In the past few weeks, the battle-ready patriotic youths were seen combing security flash points such as Lower Erejuwa Road by Radio Road, Old Welfare, Sam Warri Junction, and Warri-Sapele Road by Cemetery Road, amongst others in the area where law-abiding individuals were robbed of their valuables during night falls with some of them stabbed in the process

The efforts of the youths paid off as they apprehended a suspected hoodlum who was found with a long dagger in his possession at the notorious Old Welfare Junction at 8pm at the weekend.

The suspected hoodlum who could not explain what he was doing with such a dangerous weapon at that particular spot in an odd hour, was later handed to the police by a prominent chief of the community.

The said chief (name withheld) who spoke with our correspondent after handling over the suspect to the police, warned that criminals should relocate from the area, saying: “Or else we will make their stay here uncomfortable for them. We will not fold our arms and see them damaging the image of our community.”

Platinum Post