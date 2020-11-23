Delta: Vigilante Kills Four Suspected Robbers Terrorizing Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)- Vigilante group killed four suspected robbers during gun dwell in Urhobo community of Oviore in Ethiope east local government area of Delta State.

Our source disclosed that the armed robbery suspect were overpowered by the Oviorie vigilante group in the wee hours of Sunday and were killed during a gun battle.

The dreaded group of gangsters operate both in the night and in brood day light dispossessing the villagers of their valuables before they were shot dead by the vigilante group.

Items recovered from the dare devil robbers include cut-to-size double barrel guns, charms and sophisticated weapons.

The vigilante group was led by Chief Sunday Akpobi, popularly known as Escobar.

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing.