Two Suspected Yahoo Boys Nabbed With Coffin Loaded With Panties, Brassieres In Ogwashi-Uku

LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police and vigilante group in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, have caught two boys with a coffin loaded with female pants and brassieres.

The suspects, who were apprehended in Agidiehe quarters of the community at about 9.30p.m. on Wednesday night, a dependable source told newsmen, were intercepted by the vigilante members, before policemen were invited.

The source said women and youths from the neighbourhood expressed anger over the activities of the boys suspected to be “Yahoo boys” (internet fraudsters).

According to the source, “The crowd would have mobbed the boys if not for the intervention of the police.

“Where did they get the pants and other female items in the coffin? The law should take its course to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, said the boys were in possession of the coffin for alleged ritual purposes. Onowakpoyeya said the female pants, brassieres and other items were seen in the coffin when the suspects were forced to open it.

She added that the Command had stepped up investigation into the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria