Ex-Delta Gov Candidate, Albert Okumagba Dies From Suspected Stomach Ache

LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Former Delta State Governorship Aspirants, Nigeria’s renowned Economist and leading stockbroker , Mr Albert Egbaroghene Okumagba died at Abuja on Thursday from suspect stomach ache.

Report from a close source of the family revealed that he complained of stomach ache before his demise.

According to the sources, “Albert Okumagba complained of stomach problems two days earlier but no one suspected anything serious until his sudden demise today.”

Another source disclosed however that the cause of his death is suspected to be as a result of a heart attack but the family awaits the autopsy report to pinpoint the reason for the sudden demise of the poster boy banker.

Although, the Okumagba family of Okere-Urhobo, near Warri, Delta State is yet to confirm death of the former Director of BGL, a source confirmed that his body has been deposited at Maitama hospital, Abuja,

Okumagba who was a member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and graduate of Lagos Business School (LBS) was born on April 4, 1964.

More details later….