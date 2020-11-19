Delta: Suspected Ritualists Nabbed With Two Female Corpses In A coffin In Ogwashi-Uku

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A viral video that is currently making rounds on social media has captured the moment suspected ritualists were caught with corpses of two girls in a coffin.

According to what we gathered, the suspected ritualists have been tormenting the Ogulwashi-Uku community of Delta State and thank God they were nabbed.

Naija Pointer