‘Nigeria To Receive £60m Ibori Loot, Others From UK Soonest’

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Deputy Executive Director, African Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Leo Atakpu, on Wednesday said the Nigerian government will soon receive £60 million from the United Kingdom, which was looted from Delta State during the administration of James Ibori.

Mr Ibori was governor of the oil-rich Delta State between 1999 and 2007. He was jailed in the UK for fraud in 2012 and had since served his time and returned to Nigeria.

According to Mr Atakpu, the two countries have been working on modalities for the repatriation of the fund.

He disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at a two-day workshop organised by ANEEJ for journalists and civil society organisations in Benin City, Edo State.

Mr Atakpu, who spoke on the theme, ‘Edo State Integrity and Accountability Strategy’, said the expected fund was allegedly looted when Mr Ibori was the governor of Delta State.

He said the UK government is insisting that the money must be used on some projects that would have a direct impact on the common people.

He listed other looted funds being expected to include $300 million Sani Abacha fourth tranche of loot from the Irish government and another $900,000 allegedly looted by a former governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

Mr Atakpu said, “About £60 million Ibori loot is being expected from the UK, there is already discussion between the Nigerian government and the UK government on one hand, and the federal government and the Delta State government.

“The federal government is to collect the 30 per cent of the repatriated funds. While the awaited Abacha loot, the $300 million expected from Ireland is agreed to be used for three legacy projects which are the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

“While the Diepreye Alamieyeseigha $900,000 loot expected from the United States was formerly agreed to be used for judges’ quarters, it was later agreed to be used for primary health facilities, as that will have a direct impact on common people.”

Premium Times