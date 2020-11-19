‘Report Of Nomination Of Okumagba As King Of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom Is Illegal’

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Apostle Isaac Eraivor, the Okpako Orere and Head of the 3, Ruling Houses of Okere Urhobo Kingdom has stated that report of the nomination of Chief Emmanuel Okumagba as the Oroseun (Ovie) of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Warri, Warri South local government area of Delta state is illegal.He explained that nobody or person has been nominated nor selected for the position of Oroseun (Ovie) of Okere Urhobo Kingdom.Briefing newsmen in Warri recently, Apostle Eraivor, said that the clarification become necessary as a result of the news trending in Social Media stating that Chief Emmanuel Okumagba as been purportedly nominated and selected for the position.While describing the action as not only “illegal”, but also “abominable and desperate”, he explained that it is only the Okpako Orere that has the power and authority to crown the Oroseun after he has been nominated and selected by the 3 Ruling Houses based on the Custom and Tradition of the people of the Kingdom as also confirmed by the Delta State Government Report of July 2020.While disclosing that the process of nominating and selecting a new Oroseun will soon be announced to the people of the kingdom and the public by the Okpako Orere and the Heads of the 3 Ruling Houses, making further clarification Apostle Eraivor said that the entire process that purportedly brought Chief Emmanuel Okumagba was abominable and illegal since he was allegedly crowned by one Chief George Amurun who is paternally from Ekpan, Uvwie Kingdom.Apostle Eraivor calls on the people of the kingdom and general public to ignore the charade that took place as regards the purportedl nomination and selection of Chief Emmanuel Okumagba as the Oroseun of Okere Urhobo and that the police is already investigating the matter.