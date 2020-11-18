Okowa Warns Nigerian Army Against Inhumane Treatment Of Civilians In Delta

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged Officers of the Nigerian Army to desist from inhumane treatment of civilians in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking yesterday while flagging off the Nigeria’s Army Operation Smile VI at the Army camp located along Asaba-Benin expressway, Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chiedu Ebie who represented the Governor said the advice had become imperative because the society is more concerned of their rights and how they want to be secured.

According to him, ” Men of the Nigeria Armed Forces should not abuse the position given neither should they use their position to abuse the right of others in the society”.

He lauded the Nigeria Army, 63 Brigade, Asaba for being conscious of the need for peace and security in the state.

” I assure the Nigeria Army of the constant support of this administration as you continue to engage in intensive security duties in the state” he asserted.

He said the Crocodile Smile VI was a welcome development saying that the exercise would ensure that criminal elements have no safe haven during the festive period in the state.

Earlier during his address, the 63 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army, Brig. General Ibrahim Jallo lauded the Government for its support to the 63 Brigade while he assured that officers would continue to do their best in the discharge of their duties.