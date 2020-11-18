Founder Of Urhobo Historical Society, Prof. Peter Ekeh Passes On In US (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Founder of Urhobo Historical Society and an erudite scholar Popular Nigerian scholar Professor Peter Ekeh passed on in the United States on Tuesday morning..Ekeh who was born on August 8, 1937, hailed from Okpara Inland of Agbon Kingdom in the Ethope East Local Government Area of Delta State.Ekeh was married with four children.The late lecturer came to the University of Buffalo’s African American Studies as Professor in 1989. Hewas Chairman of this department from 1993 to 2001. Before coming to Buffalo, Dr. Ekeh taught at the University of California, Riverside (1970-73); Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in northern Nigeria (1973-74); and at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria (1974-1989). He was Chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ibadan (1978-1983) and Chairman of the Ibadan University Press (1983-1988).Peter Ekeh received his undergraduate education at the University of Ibadan (1961-64) and his graduate degrees in sociology from StanfordUniversity (1965-66) and University of California, Berkeley (1966-70).Dr. Ekeh’s early research interest was in sociological theory, in which he published Social Exchange Theory: The Two Traditions (1974), and in psychoanalytic theory. He has since developed special interests in African politics and history, in which he has some leading publications. Dr. Ekeh’s article “Colonialism and the Two Publics in Africa: A Theoretical Statement” (1975) is one of the most cited publications in the field of African studies, inside and outside Africa. Peter Ekeh’s publications span several fields and have been particularly influential in African studies.Peter Ekeh has held several fellowships in Europe, United States, and Japan. He was a Fellow of the WoodrowWilsonCenter for International Scholars, Washington, D.C. (1988-89). Dr. Ekeh has received various research and scholarship awards in Nigeria and the United States. He was a Rockefeller Foundation Scholar for his graduate studies. He has received and supervised research grants from Rockefeller Foundation, Ford Foundation, and United States Institute of Peace, Washington, D.C.Peter Ekeh is the founder of Urhobo Historical Society whose influential web site URHOBO WAADO he edits. He was also founder of Nigerian Scholars for Dialogue. He is active in the campaign for the protection of the endangered environment of Nigeria’s Niger delta.EDUCATION• Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley, 1970• M.A.,StanfordUniversity, Palo Alto, 1967• B.Sc. (Econs.),University of London (at UniversityCollege, Ibadan) 1964.GRADUATE COURSES• Ancient African Civilizations(At UB)• Africa and the Slave Trade(At UB)• Sociological Theory (UC.,Riverside)• Social Exchange Theory (UC, Riverside)• Psychoanalysis and the Social Sciences. (UC, Riverside)• Political Sociology (University of Ibadan)• Comparative Politics (University of Ibadan)UNDERGRADUATE COURSES• A Survey of African Studies (At UB)• Current African Nations (At UB)• Colonialism in Africa (At UB)• Political Sociology of Africa (At UB)• Ancient African Civilizations. (At UB)• Political Socialization and Personality (UC, Riverside)• Social Psychology (UC, Riverside)• PoliticalSociology. (UC, Riverside)• Introduction to Politics (University of Ibadan)• Political Socialization (University of Ibadan)• Nigerian Politics. (University of Ibadan)