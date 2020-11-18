Isoko Community Appeals To Delta Govt For reconstruction Of Road destroy By Flood

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Indigenes of Igbide Community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State have appealed to the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to beam his road construction searchlight on the community.

The community demand is coming on the heels of the submerging of their roads by the 2020 flood which wrecked havoc on the community road that links other sub-communities in the area.

A resident of the community, Mr. Grandball Oreva, in an appeal to the state governor on behalf of the community said, “The horrible effect of the 2020 flood has left all the roads leading to and within the Community, non motorable.

He said, “First, I want to thank you for the countless and selfless services you are rendering to ensuring that a state of our dream is a reality and how you were and are able to manage the whole process especially during the state lockdown due to the #endsars protest that rock the whole country.”

“It will interest you to know that Igbide as an oil producing community in the state, is one amongst the most affected Communities in the state.”

According to him, “Some of the roads leading to the community which includes, Igbide- Olomoro road, Igbide -Emede road are in a deplorable states, due to the continued flood that has destroyed them. The Emede-Igbide is an ancient road that has almost turned to farm path.”

“Most recently, Owodokpokpo, a sub-community of Igbide has been cut off from the entire world by the recent flood.

“We are soliciting that an urgent attention is given to these road mostly that of the Owodokpokpo and other sub communities of Igbide can be reconnected to the outside world because the people are experiencing untold hardship, hunger and starvation due to the flood as the communities are no longer accessible.” Oreva appealed.