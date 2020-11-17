World Cruiserweight Prospect, Efetobor Apochi Records 10th Knockout In A Row

Share This





















The 33-year-old Saturday evening added Joe Jones to his conquest list, stopping the American in the third of the fight live on FS1 from a crowdless Staples Center in Los Angeles.The Orogun-born scored knockdowns in each of the three rounds, leaving his opponent punch-drunk and prompting the referee, Thomas Taylor to stop the fight 51 seconds into round three.He expressed his excitement in a statement on his Instagram page after the bout, an undercard of the Amilcar Vidal versus Edward Ortiz 10-round middleweight fight.“According to your faith so be it unto you.. for it is done unto every man as he believes..”, stated Apochi, who landed 38 of 150 punches as against 17 of 83 punches by Jones.Larry Pryor, Earl Newman, Raymond Ochieng, Eric Abraham, Aaron Chavers, Cashton Young, Darrius Flowers, Leo Pla and Daniel Mejia Hernandez previously fallen victims to Apochi’s punching power since the man nicknamed Nigerian Pitbull turned professional alongside friend, compatriot and heavyweight prospect, Efe Ajagba, in 2017.