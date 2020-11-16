Obodo Regains Freedom From Kidnappers, Says He Was Locked Up In Hot Car Trunk For Hours

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, has been released after he was abducted by unknown gunmen along Refinery Road, Warri in Delta State on Sunday.

Obodo, 36, was abducted while buying bananas along the Refinery Road, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, Onome Onovawakpoyeya, told The PUNCH on sunday.

Obodo, who has 21 caps and four for Nigeria, told Brila FM on Monday that he was locked up in a car trunk for hours and robbed by the abductors.

“It was really discomforting locked up in a hot car trunk for hours,” Obodo told Brila FM.

“The kidnappers were even telling me about how they lost money for placing bets on Nigeria to score in the second half.

“They didn’t hurt me or intimidate me but I can’t understand the reason for anyone to want to put me through this sort of thing over again.”

It’s the second time the former Udinese midfielder will be kidnapped by gunmen.

He was first abducted on June 9, 2012, on his way to church in Effurun, Warri.

But the day after he was taken, police tracked his abductors to Isoko, just outside Warri, where they found Obodo and arrested some suspects