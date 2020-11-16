Surviving Student Of Delta Poly, Ogwashi-Uku Ghastly Auto-Crash Dies In UBTH

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Sequel to the earlier report of the fatal accident invoving students of Delta Poltechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State that took the lives of two fresh graduates immediately after writing their final papers, one of the surviving victim simply identified as Anabel has given up.

Deceased Anabel was the best friend of Melissa who died on the spot when a reckless driver rammed into their keke around the Micnelo Hostel axis along the polytechnic road.

According to reports, the unconscious Anabel was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba after Melissa was confirmed dead on the spot.

From FMC, Asaba she was referred to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where it was disclosed that half of her body was already paralyzed and that there was nothing possible that could be done to revive her.

Recall that two students of Delta Polytechnic , Ogwashi-Uku were reported to have died in a ghastly auto-accident while celebrating graduation.

The accident that occurred at about 7:48pm within the Micnelo Hostel axis along the polytechnic road killed the male and female students, before leaving many injured after collision.

Amongst the casualties identified is a female student who was simply named Melissa and had just graduated from the department of Mass Communication.

Focus Naija