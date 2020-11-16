1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Nov 16th, 2020

Again, Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Super Eagles Star, Christian Obodo In Warri

Christian Obodo


LAGOS NOVEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria’s ex- International, Christian Obodo has been kidnapped along the popular Refinery Road near Warri in Delta state by unknown gunmen.
A dependable source told NewsNet that one of his brothers who confirmed the incident said the former Super Eagles player was kidnapped on Sunday evening while in a friend’s car.
As at the time of filing this report, the Police in Delta were still gathering information about the incident before coming up with a statement.
This is the second time the former Udinese midfielder, Christian Obodo is being kidnapped.
The first was sometime in June, 2012 on a Saturday morning while on his way to church at Effurun, near Warri.
He was rescued on Sunday night around Isoko, on the outskirts of the town.

