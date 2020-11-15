Graceland Diabetes Foundation Offers Free Medical Treatment To Deltans As Founder Slams Uvwie People Of Disruption

Share This





















Related

By Godwin OgheneodeLAGOS NOVEMBER 15TH (NEWSRANGERS)-People of Delta State especially Warri and environ Saturday, November 14, 2020 received medical attention as part of special activities to mark the world Diabetes Day.The free medical treatment which was organized by Graceland Diabetes Foundation in collaboration with Rotary Club of Dulwich, Peckham and Crystal Palace UK and held at Uvwie Townhall in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State was aimed at providing exceptional awareness campaign on the dangers inherent of diabetes as well as provide free medical outreach to patients.Speaking to newsmen at the event, the Delta State Co-ordinator, Eyefia Freedom who represented the Founder and Program Director, Mrs Onome Mercy Ekpoke and Mr Peter Ekpoke respectively said the exercise was a veritable platform to provide free medical attention to the less privileged and those who could not access medical facilities from other sources in the immediate time noting that the exercise also provide ample chance to educate and re-educate the public on the detection, possible prevention and control of the disease.In the same vein, a board member of the foundation and a medical practitioner at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, DESUTH Oghara, Dr Oghumu Lawrence who led the team of doctors on various treatment described the patients as wise men and women for responding to the free diabetes medical treatment, adding that the health condition has taking a deadly toll on people without conscious knowledge of it.He further stressed that the disease could be nipped in the bud if detected early enough and all proper medical attention made to follow it according to experts’ prescription.Responding to questions from newsmen, one of the male beneficiaries, Mr Chukwudi Olewike, was elated feeling privileged to access such free heath opportunity.“ I want to say thank you to the organizers of this great program. I feel so privileged, may God bless them,” he stated.Also speaking Mrs Felicia Okpako could not hide her joy over the free tests, drugs and blood pressure test kit doled out to them at the end of the exercise.Meanwhile, founder of the foundation, Mrs Mercy Ekpoke had expressed dissatisfaction over disruption of the much expected free medical program.Putting a call across to journalist from London, Mrs Ekpoke held that her phone was inundated with calls…. “ my phone is inundated with calls from so many people from Nigeria complaining they were warded off from the venue of the event.”According to her, many of the patients who had earlier got to the venue of the programme were told by officers in charge of the Uvwie Townhall that there would be no such event there that day thereby making many who would have benefitted from the free medical treatment to so denied.