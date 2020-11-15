Two Delta Poly, Ogwashi-Uku Students Die In Ghastly Auto-Crash While Celebrating Graduation

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two students of Delta Polytechnic , Ogwashi-Uku were reported to have died in a ghastly auto-accident while celebrating graduation.

The accident that occurred at about 7:48pm within the Micnelo Hostel axis along the polytechnic road killed the male and female students, before leaving many injured after collision.

Amongst the casualties identified is a female student who was simply named Melissa and had just graduated from the department of Mass Communication.

According to an eyewitness report before the ghastly accident occurred, “students were spraying money in school compound , two students almost lost their lives while scrambling money….

“The speed in the school premises was something else and nobody could stop them… Even the police men and security operatives stationed in the school compound for tranquility was busy begging alms from these reckless drivers…and (I felt very sorry for the system),” our source revealed.