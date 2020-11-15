1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Nov 15th, 2020

Two Delta Poly, Ogwashi-Uku Students Die In Ghastly Auto-Crash While Celebrating Graduation


LAGOS NOVEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two students of Delta Polytechnic , Ogwashi-Uku were reported to have died in a ghastly auto-accident while celebrating graduation.
The accident that occurred at about 7:48pm within the Micnelo Hostel axis along the polytechnic road killed the male and female students, before leaving many injured after collision.
Amongst the casualties identified is a female student who was simply named Melissa and had just graduated from the department of Mass Communication.
According to an eyewitness report before the ghastly accident occurred, “students were spraying money in school compound , two students almost lost their lives while scrambling money….
“The speed in the school premises was something else and nobody could stop them… Even the police men and security operatives stationed in the school compound for tranquility was busy begging alms from these reckless drivers…and (I felt very sorry for the system),” our source revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP