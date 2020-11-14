Delta Attorney General, Mrakpo, Seventy One Others Bag SANship
LAGOS NOVEMBER 14TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Attorney General of Delta State, Peter A. Mrakpo, immediate past General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasaonye and 68 other lawyers have been awarded the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
This was contained in a statement issued Friday night by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at its 143rd plenary session.
According to the statement signed by the Director, Press and Information, Supreme Court, Mr Festus Akande on behalf of the Secretary of LPPC, the SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession, who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.
Others include Professor Bolaji Owasonoye, his counterpart in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Anthony Ojukwu.
The 72 lawyers were shortlisted from the initial 137 names earlier selected.
The swearing-in ceremony of the 72 legal practitioners comes up on Monday, December 14.
Some of the successful candidates are:
1. Uzoma Henry Azikiwe Esq
2. Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong Esq
3. Taiye Abimbola Babajide Oladipo Esq
4. Babatunde John Kwame Ogala Esq
5. Funmilayo Adunni Quadri Esq
6. Jean Chiazor Anishere Esq
7. Taiwo J Ohnson Kupolati Esq
8. Aliyu Omeiza Saiki Esq
9. Richard Oma Ahonaruogho Esq
10. Yusufu Nya Akirikwen Esq
11. Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu Esq
12. Olumide Folarin David Ayeni Esq
13. Robert Egwono Emukpoeruo Esq
14. Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bashorun Esq
15. Chukwudi Chudi Nwabufo Obieze Esq
16. Boma Florence Ayomide Alabi Esq
17. Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi Esq
18. Lotanna Chuka Okoli Esq
19. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpo Esq
20. George Olatunde Babalola Esq
21. Osayaba Omorodion Giwa-Osagie Esq
22. Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa Esq
23. Jimoh A. Mumini Esq
24. Muhammad Ka’i‘U Sani Ndanusa Esq