Delta Attorney General, Mrakpo, Seventy One Others Bag SANship

This was contained in a statement issued Friday night by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at its 143rd plenary session.According to the statement signed by the Director, Press and Information, Supreme Court, Mr Festus Akande on behalf of the Secretary of LPPC, the SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession, who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.Others include Professor Bolaji Owasonoye, his counterpart in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Anthony Ojukwu.The 72 lawyers were shortlisted from the initial 137 names earlier selected.The swearing-in ceremony of the 72 legal practitioners comes up on Monday, December 14.Some of the successful candidates are:1. Uzoma Henry Azikiwe Esq2. Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong Esq3. Taiye Abimbola Babajide Oladipo Esq4. Babatunde John Kwame Ogala Esq5. Funmilayo Adunni Quadri Esq6. Jean Chiazor Anishere Esq7. Taiwo J Ohnson Kupolati Esq8. Aliyu Omeiza Saiki Esq9. Richard Oma Ahonaruogho Esq10. Yusufu Nya Akirikwen Esq11. Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu Esq12. Olumide Folarin David Ayeni Esq13. Robert Egwono Emukpoeruo Esq14. Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bashorun Esq15. Chukwudi Chudi Nwabufo Obieze Esq16. Boma Florence Ayomide Alabi Esq17. Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi Esq18. Lotanna Chuka Okoli Esq19. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpo Esq20. George Olatunde Babalola Esq21. Osayaba Omorodion Giwa-Osagie Esq22. Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa Esq23. Jimoh A. Mumini Esq24. Muhammad Ka’i‘U Sani Ndanusa Esq