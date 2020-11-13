Buhari Approves ?3bn For Construction Of Hostels, Depts At FUPRE, Effurun

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Federal Government has approved a high impact infrastructure intervention worth ?3 billion for the Federal University of Petroleum Effurun, Delta State.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun Prof. Abdullahi Shehu-Zuru stated this while briefing newsmen on activities of the council in Abuja.

Professor Shehu-Zuru said the high impact infrastructure intervention covers the construction of the University Senate building, construction of library complex, additional hostel and more lecture halls for the university.

Prof. Shehu-Zuru reeled out some efforts of the University’s governing council to include signing of the University Act by Mr. President in 2017, dismissal and demotion of academic staff involved in sexual harassment and ‘money for grades’ practice, and managing a successful transition and appointment of a new Vice Chancellor without a petition.

He said the council ensured the construction of the University’s convocation Arena, construction of the school of petroleum management and policy studies among others.

Prof. Abdullahi Shehu Zuru identified the lack of connection between research institutions and industries as the major cause of Nigeria’s low industrial and economic growth.

RadioNigeria