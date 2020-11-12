Delta: Soldiers Save Suspected Human Part Dealer From Lynching In Orerokpe

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 12TH 9(URHOBOTODAY)-Military personnel were reported to have prevented angry mob from lynching a suspected human parts dealer.

The suspected dealer was caught with human parts stuffed into a sack bag in the Egborode junction area of Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to eyewitnesses, he was caught on Wednesday, 11th October, 2020 while pretending to be mad. A thorough search however revealed a phone hidden inside his trouser.

From the call log of the phone, it was also discovered that he had placed a call to one Mr John a few minutes before he was apprehended.

Sources speculated that the human parts could be for sale as military personnel chased away people from the scene to forestall a probable lynching of the suspected human parts dealer.