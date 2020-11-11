Delta: Angry Mob Sets Suspected Armed Robbers In Mosogar Community

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Angry mob set two suspected armed robbers ablaze on Tuesday morning at Sublane Junction in Mosogar Community in Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspects had allegedly robbed a truck driver and his wife of their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money at Uduaka area in the town.

The PUNCH learnt that during the robbery operation, the thieves attempted to rape the truck driver’s 13-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The truck driver raised an alarm and the suspected armed robbers fled into the bush.

The alarm attracted the attention of people around as well as the local vigilante group in the community who laid an ambush for the suspected robbers.

When the suspected armed robbers were apprehended, they were set ablaze by the angry mob who had gathered.

A source told The PUNCH that, ”The two young men attacked a truck driver and his wife at their home at the Uduaka area of the town early in the morning.

After taking the couple’s phones and cash, they insisted on sleeping with the man’s 13-year-old daughter, that was when the truck driver raised an alarm

”The thieves then fled into the bush. People informed men of the vigilante group of the attack and they went into the bush for hours searching for the thieves until they caught them around the Sublane Area of the town. The mob overpowered them, then set the two men on fire.

This incident brings to the two, the cases of jungle justice since this month in the area.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke said, “It is true, the two boys were found with a locally-made gun.”

Punch