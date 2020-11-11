Delta: Vigilante Shoots 13-Year-Old Boy Dead, Injures Two In Ibusa

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A vigilante in Ibusa community, in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, has shot dead a 13-year-old boy, Monday Okpara and also injured two others, TopNaija reports.

The issues started on Monday when a landlord invited the local guard to arrest his tenant for receiving visitors.

A source in the community told our correspondent that the young tenant had resisted the landlord on the grounds that he could not dictate who visited him.

“The landlord brought the vigilante who arrested the tenant and took him to their office. The tenant called his friends, who went to the office to resolve the situation.

“One of the vigilantes engaged the three friends outside and before we knew it, he shot at them, killing one 13-year-old on the spot, while two others, including a 17-year-old, were injured,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, adding that the unidentified suspect was on the run.

She said, “The information we got is that he was scuffling with somebody and fired shots from his pump-action rifle; stray bullets hit three persons. One died and two are critically injured. The police are on top of the situation to arrest the fleeing vigilante.”