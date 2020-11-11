Abraka: Girl Dead, Yahoo Boy Hospitalized Over Alleged Overdose Consumption Of Tramadol

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An internet fraudster (Yahoo Boy) identified as Miracle Obotawane was hospitalized on Monday while his girlfriend, Sarah (who some sources claimed is a sex worker) he invited from Warri to Abraka to spend the night with him is reported to have died.

The both of them are suspected to have consumed a sex enhancement drug, Tramadol.

Sarah was confirmed dead at the Government Hospital, Abraka after she was rushed there to seek medical attention.

The said incidence occurred in one Strong Tower Hostel behind Platinum Hotel in the university town of Abraka Delta State.

According to the confession of the security man in the hostel, Enoch Akila, while at his duty post, he heard one of the occupants raise an alarm, saying that at the time he got to the apartment where the shout came from, he had to force the door open and to his surprise saw the lifeless body of a lady later identified as Sarah, while Obotowane was wriggling in pain on the floor.

Obotowane was revived before he was rushed to the Specialist Hospital in Eku for medical attention and thereafter taken to an undisclosed hospital in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Police sources said that a sachet of tramadol and an empty sachet of the drug was recovered from Obotowane’s residence.

Sarah’s corpse has since been deposited in a morgue in Abraka, and an autopsy will be carried out on the dead lady to ascertain the actual cause of her death.

oasismagazine.com.ng