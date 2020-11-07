Isoko Leaders Demand Justice Over Alleged Murder Of 12 Youths, Petition FG, Okowa, Others

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Leaders of Oleh community in the Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State have petitioned the Federal Government, Delta State Government and the Department of State Services, demanding justice for the murder of 12 youths in the community.

In the petition signed by the President-General of Oleh, Chief Believe Alakri, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, the community lamented the killing of the 12 youths on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Ada bush by persons suspected to be from neighbouring Ozoro town over the lingering boundary dispute between the two communities.

The community called on the authorities to ensure that, “in the interest of justice, equity and peaceful coexistence, the perpetrators of the heinous crime do not escape justice.”

The petition noted that bodies of most of the murdered Oleh youths were recovered between Friday and Wednesday, October 21, 2020 by a combined team of security outfits of the Isoko North and South, with one victim still missing.

The petition read in part, “The Inspector-General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, who are currently handling the matter, should spare no effort in arresting and prosecuting the murderers, their co-conspirators and abettors.

“This must be done without needless delay. The blood of the slain is crying for justice and as the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. We appeal to President, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Inspector-General of Police through the Delta State Commissioner of Police, the Director-General of the State Security Services and the heads of other relevant security agencies to prevail on the leadership of Ozoro community to produce those involved in the well planned and executed gruesome murder of the 12 innocent and struggling citizens.”

The community leaders however called on the youth and families of the slain youths to remain calm, assuring them that the community leadership would make efforts to ensure that the victims get justice.

