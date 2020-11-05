Delta Govt Yet To Resolve Root Cause Of Strange Disease As Death Toll Rises Over 30

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state government is yet to find the cause/causes of the strange disease that has claimed 15 lives within two weeks in Ute-Opku and Idumesa communities of Ika north east local government area of the state.

Investigation revealed that between Sunday 1st and Wednesday 4th November 2020, over 10 persons have died of same strange disease, bringing the death toll to over 30.

Investigation revealed that the strange disease has similar symptoms of Coronavirus pandemic, which includes vomiting, fatigue, headache and feverish conditions encountered by the deceaseds before their death either at home, or at the hospital.

Further checks revealed that five persons died in one day in Ute-Okpu community while several deaths have been recorded in neighbouring villages as the disease has spread to Ute Erunu.

The Commissioner of Information, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, who briefed journalists Tuesday 3rd November 2020, while fielding questions from reporters could not give update on the strange disease but corroborated the initial 15 deaths and plans to curtain the disease as disclosed by the health counterpart.

He said the mysterious deaths recorded in two communities in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state was being investigated, noting that preliminary reports indicates suspected case of substance abuse.

But a woman, Mrs. Monica Emeka, who lost two her children, a boy and a girl between the ages of 22 and 26 years in same day to the mysterious sickness, expressed concern over the rate of death caused by the killer disease.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, gave the assurance when he led a team of public health officials to Ute Okpu with a view to unravel the mysterious disease.

Speaking at the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, Dr. Ononye said: “Delta State Government has received information on seemingly mysterious deaths in Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities of Ika north east local government area of the State which prompted the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to direct the State Ministry of Health to immediately investigate these deaths, identify the cause/causes and effect containment measures”.

In the Commissioner’s entourage were the Zonal Medical Director Agbor Zone; Zonal Hospital Administrator Agbor; State Epidemiologist; State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO).

Others are the Executive Secretary, Health Ika north east local government area; Council’s DSNO and Health Educator; two representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) among others.

They waded in to ascertain the cause, and possible remedy to stop the spread, as assurance was given to residents that everything possible was being done to curtain the disease.

It would be recall that on Sunday 1st November 2020, the state government had raised the alarm of the death of 15 youths within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years old in the two communities, linking the disease to hemorrhagic fever, or substance abuse.

See some of the symptoms of Covid-19 below:

Most common symptoms: fever, dry cough, tiredness.

Less common symptoms: aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell and a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.

Serious symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement.

