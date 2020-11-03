Sapele Bishop Urges Ibori To Retire From Politics, Says The State Is Tired Of Him

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A peculiar scenario played out during church service on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The General Overseer of Promise Kingdom Ministry, Sapele, Delta State – Bishop Godday Okokporo told former governor James Ibori to his face “as I speak to you now, the state is tired of you.”

Ibori was one of the congregants at the Sunday Service.

Information at hand revealed that the popular Bishop at the church better known as “Overflow” during sermon turned to Ibori and stated “Your Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, you have tried your best as a man; you brought development to your people and to the state. But as I speak to you now, the state is tired of you.

“So, use wisdom to bring your politics and allow the state to move on in the natural way and let the things that will die natural death, die natural death.

“I see people that are not up to your shoes and your slippers molesting you, because they said you cannot be the father of the state forever.

“It is better if I am to advise you; retire. If you retire, you have more background, you have more fame, you have more honour than what you see ahead.”

The details of the encounter were obtained by societynow.ng in a report monitored on Punchng.com.

Ibori who was convicted for corruption charges along with his wife and mistress in the United Kingdom and is still battling assets forfeiture hearing is credited with a vice grip on the politics of Delta State, even when he was in prison abroad.

