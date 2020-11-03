Prisoners In OkerePrison Warri Allegedly Denied Food By Delta Govt Over Attempted Jail Break

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Prisoners at the Okere Correctional Centre, Warri, Delta State, are currently protesting the starvation and lack of food they are made to go through by the state government, SaharaReporters can exclusively report.

The punishment was allegedly put in place by the management of the correctional centre after a jailbreak on October 22, 2020.

The jailbreak led to the killing of about 18 persons by security operatives guarding the prison.

Some inmates also escaped from the facility.

SaharaReporters gathered that to punish the inmates for attempting to escape, they were denied food except dry garri (cassava flake).

A source in the prison, who confirmed the situation to SaharaReporters, said the inmates are angry, adding that it could lead to another jailbreak if not swiftly addressed by the government.

“The inmates have been under lock and key and they don’t get food.

“The authority is not giving them food and their families are not allowed to bring in food for them anymore.

“Inmates are presently protesting against starvation and what is currently happening might have more effect than the jailbreak that happened.

“There is a protest ongoing now as inmates are shouting for the restoration of their food ration,” the source said.

The source explained that inmates are being given dry garri once in three days.

He added that inmates are suspecting embezzlement of funds by the correctional center management.

“The inmates are asking questions and they want to know if the government stopped the feeding of inmates as a result of the jailbreak or staff are embezzling money meant for their feeding,” the source added.

It was further gathered that inmates waited till evening before they started the protest.

At the last jailbreak at the facility, some inmates escaped, before security operatives moved in.

Not less than 18 people were killed and 23 sustained bullet injuries.

The prison management hid the killings from the government and public and organised a mass burial for the victims.

Saharareporters