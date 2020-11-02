Panic In Delta Communities As Mysterious Disease Claim 15 Lives Within 14 Days

Share This























LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (NEWSRANGERS)-A yet to be determined disease has claimed no fewer than 15 lives in Ute-Opku and Idumesa communities, Ika north east local government area of Delta State.

The disease which is currently ravaging the two communities located in Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s local government council, has in the last 14 days killed indigenes between the ages of 18 to 25 years.

Although, medical experts from the State ministry of health have been dispatched to the affected communities, the immediate cause of the disease and subsequent deaths has not been identified.

It could not also be ascertained if the disease is as a result of Lassa Fever infection or Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic contracted.

Although, there is a suspicion of viral hemorrhagic fever, or substance abuse which has resulted to 15 deaths in both communities.

However, the ministry is awaiting the outcome of the test on collected samples to be able to give a clear information on the disease to determine the next line of action.

The state government has assured residents that government would do everything possible to curb the disease.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Mordi Ononye, on Sunday gave the assurance when he led a team of public health officials to Ute-Okpu with the view to unravel the ravaging mysterious disease.

According to the Commissioner, “Delta State Government has received information on seemingly mysterious deaths in Ute Okpu and Idumesa Communities, prompting the State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to direct the State Ministry of Health to immediately investigate these deaths, identify the cause/causes and effect containment measures”.

Dr. Ononye, told the Obi of Ute-Okpu, that the State governor has directive that an upgrade of the Comprehensive Health Center in the community to a full fledged Hospital.

He called on members of the community and residents of the State to observe good hygiene as the dry season approaches by properly covering their food, cutting grasses around their surroundings, eliminate rats in their houses and continue to observe the COVID-19 safety guide lines especially hand washing with soap and running water.

On his part, Dr. Richard Ikwuogu, the State Epidemiologist said that his office sent officers to the community immediately the information reached the Ministry of Health, stating that the active case search that commenced the previous day continues.

He added that his team has visited the families of the affected persons in the community and also the case in the hospital in Umunede, collected their samples and interviewed them.

Dr. Ikwuogu said that though a suspicion of viral hemorrhagic fever, or substance abuse, the outcome of the test on collected samples will give clear information on the disease and that will determine the next line of action .

His Royal Majesty (HRM) Obi Solomon Chukwuka I, Obi of Ute Okpu while welcoming the Health Commissioner and his team to his palace, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for giving the directive for the health center in his domain to be upgraded.

He expressed relief that government’s intervention through the visit has brought hope to them and assurance that the disease will be curbed.

He assured the Commissioner and his team of the co-operation from him and his subjects and encouraged them to feel free and let him know of any challenge they may come across when interacting with residents of the community.

The Obi prayed and wished them success as they carry our their investigations in the community.

