Graceland Diabetes Foundation, UK Rotary Clubs To Organise World Diabetes Awareness Programme In Delta

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Graceland Diabetes Foundation in conjunction with Rotary Club of Dulwich, Pekham, Crystal Palace of United Kingdom (UK) and Uvwie community will be organizing a World Diabetes Awareness Programme in commemoration of the celebration of World Diabetes Day.

The programm e titled, “Awareness Campaign on Dangers of Diabetes/Free Medical Outreach” will create awareness on the prevention, management and possible treatment of the following diseases: Diabetes, Cardiavascular disease, Eye disease, kidney disease, lower limp amputation due to diabetes foot, depression, sexual dysfunction, neuropathy, complication in pregnancy and sudden death among others.

A statement signed by the Founder of Graceland Diabetes Foundation, Mrs Otome Mercy Ekpoke made available to Urhobotoday.com said the Free Medical Outreah campaign meant for the celebration of the Annual World Diabetes Day will take place on November 14th, 2020 as from 9 am at Uvwie Community Town, Opposite Petroleum Training Institute, PTI School Gate,Effurun,Delta State.

Ekpoke called on Nigerians mostly those residing in Delta State,Uvwie, Warri and the environs to attend the free medical outreach enmass so as to know their health status and how to find solution to it.

She advised those coming for the event to adhere strictly to World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 directives of wearing facemask, washing their hands with sanitiser and keeping of social distance among others.

Ekpoke appealed to Medical doctors, nurses and other medically related professional to attend the programme so as to giving a helping hand to the sick.

She appealed for donation of Glucometer, Lancel, Cotton wool, strips, BP Aparatus and head thermometers among others.

“We are appealing to Government agencies, humanitarian organization, Corporate organistaion and individuals among others to contribute their widow might in other to save souls. For support and donation you pay into Account Name: Graceland Diabetes Foundation, Zenith Bank Plc Account Number-1013379419 or Graceland Diabetes Foundation Account Number-57907843. Sort Code: 231470,” she stated.