67-Year-Old Widow Set Ablaze In Delta Community

LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 67-year-old widow and mother of three children, identified as Mrs. Josephine Isiza, has been allegedly killed and set ablaze together with her residence in Abavo, Ika north east local government area of Delta State.

The perpetrators of the heinous crime are yet to be unmarked as one of her daughters, Vera Isiza, said she had a discussion with her few minutes before her untimely death.

Vera, who narrated the ugly incident disclosed that ew minutes before the death of her mother, both of them spoke on the phone at about 8:49pm.

Hear her: “I called my mother to discuss some vital family issues with her, but with her response, I ended the call, because I sensed she might be very tired.

“Before I ended the call, she told me that she would come to our family house along Deeper Life Road in Boji-Boji, where I reside with my other siblings.

“But, after about 30 minutes, my instinct told me to call her again, so that I could tell her what I wanted both of us to discuss the following morning. Then I put a call across to her for the second time.

“Immediately she picked the call, what I started hearing was her screaming for help. I tried all I could to reach out to my relations at Abavo for them to go to our family house to see what was wrong with her, but, all efforts to reach them proved abortive.

“It was the next morning that we found my mother’s burnt corpse and the razed building.” she said.

She disclosed that during the lockdown in April, two boys made attempt to kill her mother, as she was attacked in the same house early in the morning.

According to her, the Community’s vigilante group, accosted and arrested them.

She tasked the Police to help carry out investigation that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.