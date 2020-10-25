Medical Consultants Threaten To Embark On Immediate Strike in Delta State

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has threatened to embark on an immediate strike.

The medical consultants made this known in a letter signed by Dr Vivian Omo-Aghoja, Chairman HMB MDCAN and Dr R. N Maduka, Secretary, HMB MDCAN.

According to the letter, men of the Nigerian army brutality assaulted one of its members, Dr Onyemekihian Ralphael during curfew on Saturday even after identifying himself.

The association viewed the ugly incident as a deliberate action designed to dehumanise their colleague, stressing that the association had reported the matter to it’s parent body, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Delta State while awaiting resolution.

The letter reads: “We wish to formally inform you of a case of assault by men of the Nigerian army on one of our member, Dr Onyemekihian Ralphael, today, 24th October 2020.

“Dr Raph was on his way to Central Hospital warri for a ward round and was stopped by the men of Nigerian Army who demanded his Identity card.

“Having produced his identity card as requested, he was ordered to kneel down before he could explain further. As if that was not enough, about six military officers descended on him and physically manhandled him.

“He was ordered to roll in the mud and when he refused, he was further assaulted and forcefully rolled on the mud. The leadership and members of HMB-MDCAN wish to express their displeasure over the incident.

“During emergency situations like imposition of curfew, members of the public are aware that health workers and other public servants that provide essential services are exempted, and this was also made clear during the broadcast by His Excellency while declaring the curfew.

“The association therefore view this ugly incident as a deliberate action designed to dehumanise our colleague. The association has reported the matter to it’s parent body, NMA Delta State.

“While we await the decisions and resolution of the matter, we are constrained to withdraw our services starting from 0800 hours Sunday 25th October 2020”.

