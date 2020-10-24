‘Babalawo’ Joins #EndSars Protest In Warri

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Really, the adage which says , “Warri No Dey Carry Last” has come to play again when a native doctor otherwise known as “Babalawo or Juju Man” joined the #EndSARS Protest in Warri, Delta State.

It will be recall that the #Endsars protest has been going on for weeks now and might turn into months, thought the protest was peaceful at first, it has turn violent now, this has been noticed through the destruction of lives and property.

Some protesters made food on the roads and cooked, some protesters even brought bed and slept, all this has been some funny act made by the protesters.

This protest has attracted celebrities and neighboring countries and the famous hacker group with all of them supporting the Nigerian youths.

The Babalawo joined the Warri #EndSARS Protest because according to him the, “gods are angry with the Nigerian government” and that’s why he is out protesting. He also promised the youth protection from bullets that is being fired. There are similar cases where Babalawo also joined the protest, it happened in Ogun state also.