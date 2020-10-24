Delta: Soldiers Abort Hoodlums’ Attempt To Burn Down Ovwian/Aladja Police Station

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Carnage was, on Friday, averted as soldiers clashed with hoodlums who had attempted to burn down the Ovwian/Aladja Police Division in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is coming in the wake of the 48-hour curfew imposed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta State, to stem the orgy of protests hoodlums had unleashed on the state in the guise of #ENDSARS protest.

It will be recalled that on Thursday night, President Muhammadu Buhari, during a nationwide broadcast, had urged youths across the country to halt the #ENDSARS protest.

However, our correspondent, gathered on Friday that the hoodlums, while defying the state’s curfew and the admonition of the president, stormed the police station under the guise of carrying out an #EndSARS protest.

But soldiers from Sector 1 of the Nigerian Army, Effurun, acting on a tip-off, equally stormed the scene to disperse the hoodlums and avert the carnage.

Some of the hoodlums, during the scamper that ensued, reportedly lost their phones, wristwatches and other valuables.

Among them were two acclaimed coordinators of #ENDSARS protest, Comrade Israel Joe and MC Okoloko Papa, who had hurried to the police station to appeal to the hoodlums to halt their plan to burn down the facility.

After an unsuccessful attempt to burn down the police station, the hoodlums reportedly resorted to burning tyres on the DSC Expressway to register their frustration.

The hoodlums also resorted to chanting: “We want change,” “EndSARS,” “#EndUnemployment,”#EndbadGovernanve and “#EndbadLeadership.”

Soldiers led by the Commander, Sector 1, Nigerian Army, Col. S. Ahmed, had been on the patrol of Warri, Effurun and environs since the commencement of the 48-hour curfew to avert further violence particularly after a foiled attempt by inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service at Okere to escape was averted on Thursday.

