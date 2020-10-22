EndSARS: Soldiers Open Fire On Jail Breakers As Warri Prison Erupt In Flames

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri Correctional Centre also known as Okere Prison in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has been attacked earlier today by suspected hoodlums, who freed some prison inmates.

Urhobotoday gathered that there was heavy shootout between security operatives and the hoodlums which resulted in serious tension around the popular Okere Road in Warri where the prison is located.

“While some inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, Warri, doing menial jobs outside the perimeter fencing of the Centre, allegedly escaped to the Obahor Street Area of Warri, following attack by hoodlums, soldiers reportedly opened fire on inmates trying to escape through the Main Gate/Administrative Building that was set ablaze by the hoodlums.

“The two storey buildings inside the prison has gone up in flames amid sporadic gun fire within the Correctional Centre. Soldiers appeared to have taken control of the situation,” an eye witness told our reporter.

Recall that security operatives guarding the Correctional Centre, tried to resist the invaders/hoodlums.