Delta:Driver Flees After Dangote Truck Crushes Two Suspected ‘Tout’ To Death In Effurun

LAGOS OCTOBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A Dangote truck has crushed two persons to death at the Effurun roundabout in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

The driver of the truck quickly scamped for safety as soon as the incident occurred.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity said the deceased were touts at the Effurun main garage.

According to the eyewitness, they were trying to stop the truck which was on high speed allegedly to extort money from the driver but unfortunately the driver crushed them to death while trying to avoid them.

NewsNet correspondent in Warri reports that the remains of the deceased were still lying fallow waiting to be evacuated by the relevant agencies and persons concerned.

NewsNet