Tompolo Finally Surfaces In Public After Spending Six Years In Hiding

LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Oporoza Community, Headquarters of Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South West Local Government of Delta State came alive yesterday Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a sudden appearance of High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (popularly called Tompolo), at the Egbesu Shrine in Oporoza.

The Sudden re-appearance of Chief Tompolo makes it six years after at the Egbesu Shrine, located in the heart of Oporoza, joined by friends and well-wishers from the Ijaw nation and beyond worshipping and offering thanksgiving.

Tompolo who is also an Egbesu priest, has been away from the public glare for six years following military and legal wars declared against him by the President Buhari’s led Federal Government of Nigeria.

Within the past six years, this frontline security and peace advocate was neither seen in public gathering nor any of his recent pictures seen in the media.

It would be recalled that Ekpemupolo was charged alongside a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Patrick Akpolokemi; Kime Engozu; Rex Elem; Gregory Mbonu; and Warredi Enisuoh, at a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court..

But the court on Wednesday July 15, 2019 dismissed all the 40 counts bordering on alleged N34 billion fraud filed by the Federal Government against Global West Vessel Specialist Limited, a company linked to the former Niger Delta militant leader.