EndSARS: 13-Year-Old Boy Protester Dies After Falling Off Moving Truck In Sapele

LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An unidentified 13-year-old boy, who reportedly took part in an #EndSARS protest in Sapele, Delta State, on Monday, died from injuries sustained after he fell off a moving inter-state truck.

It was gathered that the teenager had joined the teeming youths demonstrating against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Sapele when the incident happened.

An eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said the boy jumped on a moving truck that was heading outside the town but fell off the truck.

“Before we could rush him to the clinic, he died,” the source said.

The corpse of the young boy was later wrapped in a cloth with the colours of the Nigerian flag and placed on the truck at the Amukpe area of Sapele.

Meanwhile, the #EndSARS protesters also besieged the Sapele end of the Warri–Benin Highway.

Road users have been subjected to hardship as a result of the closure of major roads in the state.