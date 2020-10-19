Hoodlums Hijack EndSARS Protest In Warri, Rob Motorist Off Valuables

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The prolong #ENDSARS protest, has attracted lots of I’ll mannered activities from some of Nigeria unfortunate youths, as they now use the medium to perpetrate their criminal act.

Few days ago, it was reported that a peaceful protest was hijacked by hoodlums in Osun State, disrupting the peaceful protest, it was also reported that the peaceful protest had also been hijack by this hoodlums in warri.

It was gathered that warri and neighbouring Effurun axis had the worst experience of the #ENDSARS protest yesterday, as thugs from the UVwie settlement resorted to stealing of handsets and valuebles of travellers and motorist taking the route.

The incident led to diversion of routes causing some passengers to be stranded, as the main motor parks in Effurun were hindered from operation, on account of campaign.

The report further stated that one of the leaders and chairman of Delta State Comedian Association, MC Okolokopapa, circulated a video, urging the government to adhere to their demands, hence they would storm Government house, Asaba.

A local TV journalist narrated the incident, on how these hoodlums hijack the #ENDSARS protest, in Warri as youths were seen with knife and other dangerous weapons robbing motorist of their valuebles.

According to the journalist some motorist have to abandon their vehicle and run for cover as phones and cars stereos were removed with no policeman in sight.

The journalist further claimed that his phone was also stolen during the protest, while residents returning from church service were also not left out.

OPINION: I think is high time the Government act fast and adhere to their demand, to avoid these thugs from using the medium to rob innocent citizens.