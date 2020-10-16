EndSARS Protesters Raid Agbor Police Station, Cart Away Sign Post

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The EndSARS campaign is taking a different turn in delta state, after some unidentified youths allegedly part of the protest, evade a police station even as the police men attached to that unit, scamper for safety.

Just over a week now, some citizens all over the country have been conveying themselves in groups, to protest against a tactical unit of the Nigeria police force.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS, which was formed with the primary aim of fighting robbery in the country, was accused if several actions and attitude that was contrary to why they were set up.

They were accused of extortion as well as unlawful killings of armless citizens, in the country.

This has caused many to call for the inspector general of police to do something about it. The inspector general of police did disband the unit, but in less than 72 hours, he had set up a new unit causing many people to believe that all he did was change the name, and not do anything that will bring a lasting solution to the problem.

The protest which seems to be like an uncontrollable wild fire, is still spreading to several parts of the country with Delta State rapidly gaining momentum.

Some unidentified Protesters in Agbor have now evaded the police station, and pulled off the signpost of the Nigeria police force attached to the community, even as they cart it away calling for an end to SARS.

CNN_Naija