EndSARS: Ughelli Police Recover AK47 Riffle Snatched From Killed Sergeant

LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives from the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, recovered the missing AK47 rifle belonging to the late Corporal Stanley Etaga who was killed during the End SARS Protest in the town.

The gun with serial number 56-2609008 with 25 rounds of ammunition, was snatched by hoodlums who hijacked the protest and attacked the policeman who was attacked and stoned to death according to reports.

The recovery is coming less than 48hours after security operatives in the company of the council chairman, Chief Godwin Adode tasked leaders within and around Ughelli to produce the weapon or face the consequences.

Though efforts to speak with the State Police public relations officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless as at press time, a senior police source from the Ughelli Police Area Command confirmed the incident to Vanguard when contacted.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, also hinted that as at when the gun was recovered, 22 rounds of ammunition had already been expenses from it.

According to the source, the weapon was discovered in a bush following intelligence information from an anonymous tip.

“It was wrapped in a black polythene bag with only three rounds of live ammunition left in the magazine,” the source added.

Source: Vanguard