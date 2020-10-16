Avenger: Man Arrested While Purchasing Arm For The Killing Of Member Of Disbanded SARS

Share This























By Amos Akioma

LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit, Bayelsa State Command, in a sting operation arrested one Ovie Everest ‘m’ 26 years, a native of Ekiugbo Community, Ughelli, Delta State, for planning to procure a firearm.

The suspect came to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State to buy a Barretta Pistol, which he claimed he will use to kill a member of the disbanded SARS who allegedly killed his brother at Ugheli.

A press statement by the PPRO,SP Asinim Butswat, said the sum of two hundred thousand naira meant to purchase the firearm was recovered from the suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command CP Mike Okoli fsi, has ordered for discreet Investigation after the damning confession of the suspect.