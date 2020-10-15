Prof JP Clark’s Remains Arrive In His Hometown, Kiagbodo, Delta For Burial Tonight

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The remains of Africa literary giant, Emeritus Professor John Pepper Clark, have arrived Delta State for burial tonight.

He passed on Tuesday October 13 at the age of 85 in Lagos.

Tribune Online gathered that the body of the Kiagbodo-born poet is on its way via a motorcade to his Kiagbodo ancestral home in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

He will be buried tonight at Kiagbodo in line with his request.

Reports say sympathisers, comprising family members, were already patiently waiting for the body of the 85-year-old playwright.

Unconfirmed reports said the literary guru while on earth had his grave prepared for his final exit.

The tonight funeral is billed to be low-keyed among the Clark’s family.

The late Clark had requested to be buried within three days of his passage, warning not to be embalmed in the morgue.

Recall that in one of his poems, titled My Last Testament,” from his collections, Full Tide, JP Clark had written to his family not to take his remains to the morgue after his demise.