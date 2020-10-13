Buhari Appoints Media Aide, Onochie As Delta State INEC Commissioner

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 13TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of one of his media aides, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission representing Delta State.

The President equally appointed Prof. Mohammed Sani Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).

The letter was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Onochie is the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media.

Punch