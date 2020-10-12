Delta CP Confirms Death Of Ex-Evwreni Vigilante Chairman In Police Custody

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Vigilante Chairman of Evwreni community in Ughelli North Council area of Delta. Tuesday Okuah, has died in police custody.

Delta State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, broke the news of Okuah’s demise on Sunday evening after the Force’ silence on the incident which led to a crisis in the community Saturday evening.

Addressing youths and leaders of the community, the CP disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammad Adamu had ordered a thorough investigation of the incident, which police sources claim was a suicide.

Inuwa, who was represented by the Ughelli Police Area Commander, Mr. Adamu Shinkafi, made the disclosure during a condolence visit to the community over the demise of the late vigilante chairman.

The Police’s visit became necessary to douse heightened tension following the rumours of the death of the former vigilante leader in Police detention.

Following news of his death which filtered into the community, some enraged youths razed down buildings and vandalised properties in the community.

A soldier and an ex-president general of the community also sustained gunshot wounds in the mayhem.

Okuah was arrested and taken to the Force Headquarters in Abuja in the company of three other indigenes of the community few days before his death.

Shinkaf, in company of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police Station, Mr. Kevin Zuokumor and the Ughelli North council chairman, Godwin Adode, assured the community the police will embark on thorough probe of the matter.

The police team was received by a former vice chairman of the community, Ohwe Clever, on behalf of the community.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the vice chairman of the community vigilante simply identified as Maburu, urged the police to open a channel of communication with the other three persons from the community whom are also in custody of the IGP monitoring team to know whether they are alive or not.

Speaking on the needs for security of lives and properties of the entire community, Maburu added: “W would like to appeal to the police to provide security for everyone in the community, including the rich and the poor and not just some selected influential individuals”.

The Nation