Suspected Assassins Kill Chairman Of Udu Harbour Market, Freedom Odiete

LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Suspected assassins have killed the chairman of Udu Harbour Market in Udu Local Government Area of Delta state, Comrade Freedom Odiete.

The assassins according to eye witnesses, blocked late Comrade Odiete at Cross and Stop junction, Ekete-Inland while trying to enter the DSC Expressway.

The witnesses further explained that the assassins shot at him and he sustained injury on his left hand but managed to escape to a nearby Church and hid himself in the toilet until they tracked him with the line of his blood and shot him severally until he gave up the ghost.

As at the time of filling this report, his corpse was taken away by men of the Nigeria Police, Ovwian Division.

More details later.

Daily Independent