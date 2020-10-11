Another Gas Explosion Hits Warri-Benin Highway

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Another tragic situation has occured in Nigeria once again as an explosion just occurred in Warri, Benin Highway.

This is barely two weeks an explosion occured in Lagos State which destroyed a lot of properties and injured people.

It has occured once again where another explosion has occurred along the Warri, Benin highway barely few months after about many persons were reportedly burnt to death in an explosion from a tanker at a collapsed portion of the Benin State.

It was gathered the cause of the accident was attributed to a gas truck, that fell into a ditch, bursting into flames thereby causing mishap and injury to many.

The said accident which was said to have occurred while the gas truck was trying to overtake through potholes on the bad portion of the road in one of the Local Government Area in Delta State and it was said to be without casualty as motorists scampered for safety, causing major traffic gridlock.

An urgency was made in which Firefighters from the Delta Fire Service were immediately drafted to the scene of the incident in other to alleviate the situation